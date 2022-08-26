For immediate release – On 14-15 September 2022, EDUtech Thailandwill once again bring together the entire education ecosystem in Thailand to discuss new strategies, pedagogies, and innovations to bring inspiration in education to all.

Over the two days, over 100 expert speakersfrom K-12 Schools and higher education institutions across Thailand will be addressing key themes such as Digital Leadership, Hybrid Learning, and Next-Gen Tools and Pedagogy in both English and Thai.

Headlining the festival agenda is Chayaporn Wattanasiri, President of Mae Fah Lung University. She’ll be sharing higher education’s move into the digital age, especially in the area of assessments.

Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Thailand include:

Prof Banchong Mahaisavariya, President , Mahidol University

President Assoc. Prof Jirapon Sunkpho , Vice President of Information Technology, Graduate Program in IT Policy and Management, Thammasat University

, Vice President of Information Technology, Graduate Program in IT Policy and Management, Dr. Vinutthaput Phophet , Principal, Pakkred Secondary School

, Principal, Asst. Prof. Anucha Somabut , Acting Director, Learning and Teaching Innovation Center, Khon Kaen University

, Acting Director, Learning and Teaching Innovation Center, Dr. Krittika Tanprasert , Director of the Learning Institute, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi

, Director of the Learning Institute, Dr Atthawet Prougestaporn , Vice Rector for Academic and Faculty Affairs, Dusit Thani College

, Vice Rector for Academic and Faculty Affairs, Dr. Lugkana Worasinchai , Co-Managing Director, IKI-SEA Vice President, Bangkok University

, Co-Managing Director, IKI-SEA Vice President, Varantorn (Ome) Thiensri , Associate Director of ICT, Harrow International AISL

, Associate Director of ICT, Vinutthaput Phophet , Principal, Pakkred Secondary School

, Principal, Dr Piyarat Khanthap , Director of ICT and K-12 ICT Coordinator, KIS International School, Bangkok

, Director of ICT and K-12 ICT Coordinator, Arnan (Roger) Sipitakiat, Ph.D., Director, Teaching and Learning Innovation Center, Chiang Mai University

Director, Teaching and Learning Innovation Center, Dr Chanita Rukspollmuang , Assistant President, Siam University

, Assistant President, Assoc. Prof. Chailerd Pichitpornchai , Director for Institute for Innovative Learning, Cognitive Neuroscience, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University

, Director for Institute for Innovative Learning, Cognitive Neuroscience, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Fuangarun Preededilok , Chair, Division of Development Education, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University

, Chair, Division of Development Education, Faculty of Education, Rebecca Owens , Head of Secondary, Bromsgrove International School

, Head of Secondary, Wigran Jornthapa, School Director, Jornchanasuksa School

School Director, Jacqui Brelsford , University Counsellor, British International School, Phuket

, University Counsellor, Richard Burkhill, Director of Digital Learning, Rugby School, Thailand

Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by edtech leaders including Lenovo, Google for Education, Amazon Web Services, Zoom, Coursera for Campus and more.

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 1,000 education stakeholders from Thailand and beyond.

About EDUtech Thailand 2022

Date: 14-15 September 2022, LIVE ONLINE

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 08:30 am ICT

Website:https://www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-thailand/index.stm

Register: https://secure.terrapinn.com/V5/step1.aspx?E=10577

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.

Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:

Edlyn Cho

Marketing

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

[email protected]