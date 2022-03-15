Going to extremes to study stars from Earth

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2022 magazine. Read in ISSUU (above) or full text and images below.

Q: You’ve been up to Maunakea many times. What is it like?

A: I usually describe it as looking like Mars.

I was a graduate student the first time I went up. The air was so thin at 4,139 metres that I got altitude sickness. My head hurt and I lost my appetite. Eventually we made it down to the dormitories at 2,800 m above sea level, but because the air was still thin, I had trouble getting to sleep. Even after we made it back down to base, it took a while before I got my appetite back.

But even in those conditions, you have work to do and you still need to use your head. So those first trips were very challenging.

Since then, I make sure I have three things. First, I don’t feel well when I’m cold so I make sure I am wearing warm clothes. I also feel worse if I stay hungry, so I always pack a few snacks. When I get headaches, it’s not terrible but my eyes start to hurt and my vision can get blurry, so I always make sure I have a box of aspirin on me.