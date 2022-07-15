How an internal body clock keeps roundworms free from constipation

The defecation step is under the timed control of a nerve cell located in the worm’s head. This cell fires a nerve impulse, or burst of electrical discharge, every 45 seconds or so. Each impulse is immediately transmitted along the worm through a nerve fiber that contacts a nerve cell in the tail. This cell then fires an impulse with the near-synchronized impulse from the head nerve cell that stimulates the lower-gut muscles to expel feces.

“The 1-millimetre-long roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, or C. elegans, is used as a model organism by life scientists all around the world. When wild-type worms are in the presence of plenty of food, they eat constantly without stopping but poop every 45 seconds with almost clock-like precision. Why and how worms do that has attracted researchers to study its underlying mechanisms,” says team co-leader Dr Liu Qiang, Assistant Professor in the CityU Department of Neuroscience. “Our findings solve this 30-year mystery and deepen our understanding of rhythmic behaviour generation, as well as the connections between an animal’s nervous system and physiology.”

The research was jointly supervised by Dr Liu Qiang of CityU and Dr Louis Tao of Peking University. The results were published on 19 May 2022 in Nature Communications, under the title “C. elegans enteric motor neurons fire synchronized action potentials underlying the defecation motor program”.

Gut–brain circuit

C. elegans is well studied in neuroscience and brain research, and all 302 cells of its nervous system have been identified, named, and physically mapped along with all their nerve connections. The two important nerve cells involved in regulating bowel movements are AVL in the head and DVB in the tail.