IPID-ASIA WINTER SCHOOL 2022

Session 1: The Confluence of Situatedness, Positionality and Human-Computer Interaction

In this workshop, we will challenge the Human-Computer Interaction community’s notion of “designing technologies for users”, through introducing action-based participatory practices that are transdisciplinary, translational, collaborative, and critically focused on personal traits of situatedness and positionality of the designer. The participants will be exposed to relevant methods, tools, and case studies from the field and will have the opportunity to identify individual and communities’ strengths, contextualise the problem, and subsequently build on critical, empathetic, and more informed HCI practices.

Session 2: The Golden Circle of Community-based Project Development

Every year, academics receive hundreds of calls for proposals. Usually, writing a proposal is considered the first and foremost step to win project funding; however, in reality, the funding criteria and evaluation process is complex and based on multiple factors including the intensity of the relationship and diversity between the project stakeholders. Based on the Golden Circle (Why, How and What), this workshop will introduce tools and methods that are critically focused on the ideas of working “with community” relying on diverse cultural contexts and settings.

Session 3: Community Networks and ICT4D: Research Opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Community-based networks (CNs) are emerging models for Internet access across the world. By complementing the coverage of existing commercial ISPs, community networks have several distinctive features; low-cost technologies, decentralized and open architecture, governed, maintained, and managed by the community members. In this seminar cum workshop, the speakers will share their experiences of establishing digital inclusion and community network projects in the Asian region. The speakers will also discuss the opportunities of establishing community networks and ICT4D research projects in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan.



For further information and registration, visit the event website https://asset.uts.edu.my/ipid-asia-winter-school-2022/