ITEX Returns to Reset, Reinvent and Reimagine Life through Breakthrough Innovations

Kuala Lumpur, 13 December 2021 – The 32nd instalment of the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) returns this 13 – 14 December in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to showcase inventions set to advance our lives through its theme ‘RESET, REINVENT, REIMAGINE.’

The hybrid event will feature inventions of ground-breaking technology. This year, the theme is introduced to aid in our transition into an endemic phase of living with the coronavirus. The futuristic inventions presented are set to fascinate visitors and excite investors, venture capitalists and other stakeholders.

Jointly organised by Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) and C.I.S, this internationally renowned annual exhibition is a key launch pad for inventors seeking to market their products, technology and innovations. This is a platform where inventors and potential investors come together to make it possible for ground-breaking inventions to commercialise and revolutionise the industry.

The blend of online and in-person exhibition this year, continues to widen borders to encourage the participation of a diverse range of exhibitors. ITEX 2021 received approximately 500 inventions from participants of 15 countries and regions across all ITEX category. This includes participation for the ITEX Invention and Design Competition as well as The World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE) comprising Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE).

This year, the top three invention classifications for ITEX and WYIE includes: Medical and Health; Environment and Energy; and Education as well as Environment; Information and Communications Technology, Multimedia; and Agriculture respectively with over 30 inventions related to the prevention of the COVID-19 disease.

Some of the highlights included at ITEX this year include:

NEW: Vocational Education and Training (TVET) category. The conception of this distinct competition for TVET participants will inaugurate the importance of technical and vocational inventions that will be explored in the near future.

NEW: MINDS Award. Which recognises outstanding thematic inventions presented at ITEX 2021. The MINDS Award will be an annual, prestigious award bestowed upon inventions that celebrate the year’s theme.

Industry Workshops and Forums. Other visitors can also use this space to upskill, learn from and be inspired by the multiple programme line-ups which include [email protected], Pitch4Fund, Student Workshops and Young Inventor Showcase.

ITEX 2021 was officiated by Academician Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Datuk Dr Omar Abdul Rahman, Senior Fellow & Founding President of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM); Formerly Science Adviser, Prime Minister’s Department. Tan Sri Omar observed that the adaption of new technologies, as the nation moved towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), will bring better opportunities for the people and the nation.

“Businesses are improving their productivity by adopting and adapting new technologies, autonomous systems, robotics, artificial intelligence and remote sensors in their current operations as processes move towards IR4.0. Adaption to these technologies will bring better paying jobs for people of all qualifications, improving quality of life and this can only be realised through better education and exposure in Science, Technology and Innovation” he said.

Also present at the officiating ceremony was President of MINDS, Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine S.H. Ong, who noted that “As we evolve into a new state of equilibrium, innovative inventions will be the society’s crutch. It will pave the way for new businesses to emerge and drive existing economic sectors like agriculture and energy to transform with the adoption of new technologies.”

He added that these inventions must be properly supported and adequately funded to restore and build economic resilience.

It is apparent now that, regardless of the challenges – from travel restrictions to social distancing, innovators and inventors can still meet up with the investors, venture capitalists and other key stakeholders to present and enable their evolution of ideas from concepts to marketable reality.

Apart from the invention listings, dialogues and workshops by industry experts, ITEX will also concurrently run the fifth edition of the WYIE, encouraging young minds to explore their creative and critical thinking skills through innovative inventions via the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and the Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE).

Also at the opening ceremony, ITEX achieved another milestone this year, with its first collaboration with the Lions Clubs International District 308 B2 (Malaysia) to offer innovative, creativity and IP talks, seminars and facilities to promote inventive spirit to the community. With this collaboration, MINDS will provide professional manpower, and undertake to assist bodies, institutions and schools with the establishing of chapters, and invention clubs with a small starting grant.

The home-grown ITEX series is an annual regional showcase and a platform to facilitate the meeting of inventors and innovators with investors, to propel ideas forward into commercially viable realities.

ITEX will be at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 13 – 14 December 2021 whilst ITEX Online will run until 31 January 2022. The full listings including award-winning inventions are available for viewing and sourcing on ITEX Online. For more details on ITEX, go to www.itex.com.my.

Chinese Translations

International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) - 发明、创新及科技国际展

Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) - 大马发明与科技协会

Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine S.H. Ong - 丹斯里王顺福博士

About ITEX

The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is an annual exhibition which features the best innovations from Asia and beyond. Initiated by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) in 1989 as MINDEX, today ITEX is the region’s leading exhibition to showcase new inventions, technologies and products, targeted at securing investment, manufacturing and commercialisation prospects and partners. The exhibition features inventions across more than twenty categories related to innovation or technology. ITEX is Malaysia’s longest-running invention, innovation and technology exhibition.

The World Young Inventors Exhibition, incorporating the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition and the Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition are held concurrently at ITEX. This component aims to encourage STEM education among primary and secondary school students.

About C.I.S

Formed in 1994, C.I.S is an established regional trade and lifestyle exhibition organiser based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The acronym of its name stems from Concept, Innovation and Strategy. Its vision is to deliver its commitment to its clients through a shared vision and strategic partnerships in creating high powered, multi-pronged exhibitions.

The company continues to build a strong reputation in the Business Events - BE (MICE) industry to organise "flagship, trade and lifestyle exhibitions in Malaysia such as ARCHIDEX, HOMEDEC, RiX, AGExpo, ITEX and Indterior and ARCH:ID in Indonesia and many more.