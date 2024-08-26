Lingnan President S. Joe Qin welcomes over 1,300 new undergraduate students to the 2024/25 Official Welcome with a variety of orientation activities

Incoming freshmen for the 2024/25 academic year at Lingnan University were warmly welcomed today (26 August) to the New Student Orientation (NSO) Programme 2024 and Official Welcome on campus. This year, over 1,300 local, Mainland and overseas undergraduates joined the Lingnan family, and the average Gaokao score of Mainland Chinese students admitted to the first year has increased from last year by 15 points. The University continues to attract outstanding students from around the world, and select the best with the goal of becoming a comprehensive university in arts and sciences in the digital era, focusing on impactful research and innovations.

The NSO Official Welcome was presided over by Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, who greeted the students in his welcome address as they embark on a new chapter at Lingnan. He believes that Hong Kong athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have inspired students and filled them with passion.

“As you embark on your journey at Lingnan, I urge you to embody their attributes and spirit. Firstly, be well trained and well prepared. Strive for academic excellence and well-rounded development. Take advantage of the support and services that the University provides, from sports and arts programmes to extracurricular activities and career consultations. Secondly, embrace an international perspective. Develop a global mindset by participating in our international internship and exchange programmes. Build friendships on Lingnan’s diverse campus, and learn from others. Lastly, be brave. Dare to dream big! Always put in your best effort – and enjoy the journey,” said President Qin.

President Qin added that Lingnan has achieved a steady increase in the average annual salary of graduates. According to this year's statistics, the 2023 graduates' salaries recorded a 5.8 per cent increase over 2022. “The new School of Data Science aims to equip students with AI literacy and critical thinking skills necessary to engage with AI, which now affects every aspect of our lives and work. We aim for you to become pioneers in understanding AI's impact on humanity and society and the potential implications of technological advancement. At Lingnan, we prioritise integration and whole person education. Rather than focusing on specific skills or knowledge, we aim to equip you with the holistic mindset required in both the workplace and life for advancement and success. This commitment is reflected in our emphasis on interdisciplinary studies, as evidenced by the established School of Interdisciplinary Studies,” said President Qin.

Following the Official Welcome, a series of seminars was organised by the Registry, Office of Students Affairs (OSA), and the Lingnan University Equal Opportunities Committee (LUEOC), where relevant staff presented the wide range of student services and learning opportunities available at Lingnan, with a focus on diversity and inclusion on campus. During the session titled “Empowering University Life and Career Planning for Success”, three outstanding alumni shared their insights on how to maximise the opportunities and resources provided by Lingnan, gain valuable experiences, and plan for further studies, employment, and entrepreneurship, thereby positioning themselves for future success.

As part of the Official Welcome and subsequent seminars, students engaged in the “NSO Kaleidoscope”, an array of activities designed to jumpstart their university life. During the "Happy Residential Life: Inclusion in the Difference" session, students received guidance on adapting to residential life and becoming familiar with the diverse backgrounds of their peers. The "Let’s Team Up!" workshop provided an opportunity to form new connections, fostering camaraderie and integration within the campus community. Another brand-new programme, "Introduction to Sports Facilities" focuses on health awareness. The "Meeting with Programme-based Student Societies" aims to facilitate interaction between new and senior students within the same programme, offering a supportive network and setting goals.

Lingnan University has been offering a variety of online and face-to-face orientation activities since 7 August, providing freshmen with essential information and support networks to facilitate a smooth transition into university life at the beginning of their academic journey. To further assist students acclimatise to their new environment and make the most of their university experience, the University will host the Campus Life Carnival on 5 September, with President Qin joining the event, which will feature over 40 promotional booths set up by student societies, and University teams and units, all aiming to help freshmen adjust to university life and build happy, healthy relationships. Moreover, freshmen will have the opportunity to watch wonderful performances by student groups, such as the Martial Arts and Judo Teams, and the Music Society.

Additional orientation activities, including workshops and networking sessions, will take place throughout September, so as to provide new students with a fulfilling and enriching experience at Lingnan.