Lingnan University’s national flag-raising ceremony for the 27th anniversary of the HKSAR

Lingnan University in Hong Kong held a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The ceremony started at 10:30am today (1 July) on campus. It was attended by Dr Ronald Tam Kwok-wai, Council member of Lingnan University; Prof Lau Chi-pang, Acting President; Prof Li Donghui, Associate Vice-President (Student Affairs), senior management, staff and students.