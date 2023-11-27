Lingnan University Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence Prof Sam Kwong Tak-wu named Highly Cited Researchers 2023

According to the latest report by Clarivate, Lingnan University's Associate Vice-President (Strategic Research) and Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence Prof Sam Kwong Tak-wu, has been named on the list of "Highly Cited Researchers 2023”.

Out of the 6,849 scholars from 67 countries and regions worldwide who were named as Highly Cited Researchers for 2023, this recognition is given to those whose work ranks in the top 1 per cent by citations for their fields and publication year over the past decade.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science, said: "I am delighted to announce that Prof Kwong is the first Lingnan University faculty member to be named as Highly Cited Researcher for 2023. This recognition highlights the extensive citations of his academic work by other international scholars, demonstrating his significant and impact on the academic community and his research fields. It also showcases Lingnan's commitment to promoting innovation and breakthrough research."

Prof Kwong's subject categories include Computer Science, Engineering, Telecommunications, Automation & Control Systems, Imaging Science & Photographic Technology. He was also recently listed in the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University. Prof Kwong said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition for my research achievements, which I believe reflect the outstanding research and influence of Lingnan University. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of my colleagues and students, and I am grateful for their contributions to our research.”

He added: “As a pioneer in the field of computational intelligence, I am committed to continuing my research and making further contributions to academia and wider society. I believe that computational intelligence has enormous potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our world today, and I am excited to be part of this important work.”