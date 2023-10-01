Lingnan University holds Flag Raising Ceremony to mark 74th National Day.

To mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Lingnan University held a National Flag Raising Ceremony today (1 October) on campus at the Chan Tak Tai Auditorium. It was attended by the Council Chairman of the University, Council members, Acting President, Associate Vice-President, department heads, staff and students.
