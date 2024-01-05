Lingnan University holds topping-out ceremony for Lingnan Hub New integrated building to provide shared living spaces for staff and students

The topping-out ceremony for Lingnan Hub, Lingnan University’s first comprehensive building offering shared living space for teachers and students, took place today (5 January). The ceremony was officiated by Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, Council Chairman of Lingnan University; Mr Augustine Wong Ho-ming, Deputy Chairman of the Council; Ms Katherine Cheung Marn-kay, Council Treasurer; Dr Patrick Wong Chi-kwong, Chairman of the Court of Lingnan University; and Prof. S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science at Lingnan University. The event was also attended by distinguished guests, faculty, staff and students. The construction of Lingnan Hub began in February 2022 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, after approximately three years of construction. Interior work has already commenced, and Lingnan Hub is anticipated to officially open in the academic year 2024/25.

In his welcoming address, Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, Council Chairman of Lingnan University, said that Lingnan University has embarked on two significant advancements in the span of two months⸻ the official opening of Lingnan’s new learning hub Lingnan@WestKowloon in M+ Tower and the upcoming completion of Lingnan Hub. He said: “Lingnan Hub stands as a tangible testament to the successful implementation of the key strategy outlined in the Strategic Development Plan 2022-28. With a growing number of students applying to Lingnan each year, this project exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing growth, and enhancing the learning experiences of our staff and students.”

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, said in his speech that Lingnan University proudly announced that the Lingnan Hub is scheduled for completion this year. He said: “With its spacious and modern design, the hub will not only deliver the quality education that Lingnan has to offer, but also provide a shared living space for faculty and students, encouraging interaction and collaboration. I believe this will further enhance the teaching and research standards of our university and cultivate more outstanding talents. Let us join hands and work together to make outstanding contributions to the development and educational endeavours of Lingnan University.”

Lingnan Hub is a significant development project for Lingnan University, addressing various accommodation needs within the Lingnan community. Situated right next to the southern hostel at the Tuen Mun main campus, the eight-storey building is expected to offer 3,100-square-meter of usable floor space for university community use. Upon completion, it will feature 15 studio units, 24 two-bedroom units, and 17 three-bedroom units designated for student and staff housing. The building will also include "common spaces" intended for shared living and working, fostering close interaction between faculty and students, and facilitating talent recruitment and retention.

In terms of architectural features, Lingnan Hub will adopt designs for natural lighting and ventilation. Solar panels will be installed on the rooftop to partially power the building's lighting and air conditioning systems, encouraging energy conservation, promoting environmental awareness, enhancing Lingnan University's sustainability efforts, and aligning with Lingnan's commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals for the benefit of humanity and the planet.