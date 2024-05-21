Lingnan University in Hong Kong and Alibaba Cloud sign MoU facilitating integration of digital technology and business education

To improve innovation and technology education, Lingnan University and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, have announced a partnership and recently held a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at Lingnan University. The MoU, a milestone in their collaboration, was signed by Prof Leng Mingming, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Chair Professor of Operations and Risk Management of Lingnan University, and Mr Leo Liu, Vice-President of International Business and General Manager of North APAC Region at Alibaba Cloud.

Lingnan University and Alibaba Cloud will now embark on active collaboration, working together to advance academic and technological frontiers, developing cloud-based educational tools for programmes, conducting joint research projects, and enhancing learning experiences for students through the Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme. This initiative will provide the Lingnan faculty and students with unprecedented opportunities for cutting-edge technology and real-world business insights, and promote increased cooperation between industry, academia, and research.

In his address, Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University,emphasised the importance of integrating advanced cloud technologies into educational curriculums to enable Lingnan University students to become leaders in the digital era. He said “Lingnan University is determined to become an influential, research-focused liberal arts university in the digital era. By fostering collaboration with prestigious global companies and establishing close partnerships, we aim to further exert Lingnan's social impact in research. I hope that the partnership with Alibaba Cloud will nurture more talents with an international perspective and innovative spirit for the betterment of society.”

Then Mr Leo Liuspoke of Alibaba Cloud's resolve to support educational institutions, saying, "Alibaba Cloud is committed to empowering universities with cloud computing resources and AI capabilities. Our collaboration with Lingnan University is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of technology in education."