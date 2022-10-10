Lingnan University in Hong Kong to confer Honorary Fellowships on four distinguished individuals

Lingnan University (LU) will confer Honorary Fellowships upon four distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their professions and valuable contributions to the community.

The Honorary Fellowship recipients are: Mr Charles Nicholas Brooke, GBS, JP（蒲祿祺先生）, Mr David Kwok Sek-chi（郭錫志先生）, Mr Armstrong Lee Hon-cheung（李漢祥先生）, Mr Michael Ngai（魏明德先生）.

Biographies of the Honorary Fellowship recipients:

Mr Charles Nicholas Brooke, GBS, JP

Mr Charles Nicholas Brooke has earned his reputation as a global authority on property development and investment. He currently serves as a principal advisor on Policy Partnership on Science, Technology, and Innovation (PPSTI) for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Chairman of Professional Property Services Limited, which offers strategic advice and direction in planning and development particularly in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Vietnam and the Middle East.

He also commenced a career of public service and contributed significantly to the development of Hong Kong. He was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Town Planning Board, a member of the Hong Kong Housing Authority and a Justice of the Peace in 1996. From 2001 to 2014, Mr Brooke was a Board member of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and became Chairman in 2007, leading the development of all three phases of the Hong Kong Science Park.

In recognition of his dedication and contribution to Hong Kong society in areas of housing and harbourfront enhancement, Mr Brooke was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (1999), the Silver Bauhinia Star (2012) and the Gold Bauhinia Star (2018) by the HKSAR Government.

Mr David Kwok Sek-chi

Mr David Kwok Sek-chi is a seasoned executive with over 50 years of banking experience. Serving as Deputy Chairman of the Shanghai Commercial Bank and director of the Bank of Shanghai in Mainland China, Kwok has received numerous professional recognitions. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Banker Institute in the UK, a Fellow Certified Banker and Honorary Secretary of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers.

Mr Kwok is dedicated to nurturing young talents. In addition to serving on the Banking Industry Training Advisory Committee, he served as Chairman of the Banking and Finance Training Board of the Vocational Training Council (VTC), helping to establish new programmes in financial technology. He regularly arranges mentorships, scholarships and internships for potential banking professionals studying at university.

Mr Kwok has also acted as a board member of a charity for the underprivileged in the SAR, in particular the elderly and the indigent.

Mr Armstrong Lee Hon-cheung

Mr Armstrong Lee Hon-cheung is a renowned human capital management consultant and has contributed significantly to the human resource industry. In 2002 he set up the Worldwide Consulting Group Company, specialising in recruitment for mid- to senior-level positions at major companies, both multinational and local.

Mr Lee has actively participated in public services. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hong Kong Education City, and a member of the 6th Election Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Social Welfare Advisory Committee, the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research, the Lump Sum Grant Steering Committee of the Government, and the Human Capital Committee of the Financial Services Development Council.

Mr Lee has keenly supported the development of higher education. His dedicated work as a member of the Lingnan University Council and Chairman of the Career Development Committee from 2016-2021 is one of many examples. He is currently a Council Member of The Education University of Hong Kong, and has been a Council Member of City University of Hong Kong and The Open University of Hong Kong (now the Hong Kong Metropolitan University). He was made an Honorary Fellow by City University of Hong Kong in 2014.

Mr Michael Ngai

Mr Michael Ngai has made remarkable contributions to the financial sector and has also played a leading role in China’s incorporation into the global economy. He is currently Chairman of The Red Group and Chairman of The Hong Kong Finance Association and was the Managing Director of UBS Bank.

Known as a link between China and the world, Mr Ngai has guided multi-national corporations seeking access to the Chinese market, and Chinese state-owned enterprises seeking to restructure, privatise, and market their products and services to the world. As a member of the 12th and 13th national committees of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), he has also served as a bridge between Hong Kong and China.

In the past decade, Mr Ngai has also contributed to the governance and development of higher education institutions. He was a Council Member and Chairman of the Institutional Advancement Committee of Lingnan University until late 2021. Currently he is a Council Member of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a Fellow Commoner and Development Advisory Council Member of Clare Hall at the University of Cambridge.