Lingnan University recognises outstanding research and knowledge transfer achievements

Lingnan University celebrated the achievements of 50 faculty members during the Research and Knowledge Transfer Excellence Awards Presentation Ceremony 2023 held on 21 September. These awards recognise their outstanding performance in academic research and knowledge transfer in raising quality of life and contributions to society.

This year's ceremony, themed “Up & Jump”, urged Lingnanians to explore new frontiers. The awards presented included the Research Output Excellence Award, Young Researcher Output Award and Research & Knowledge Transfer Fund Award.

Lingnan University secured a record-breaking 42 Research Grants Council (RGC) competitive grant projects this year, totalling an impressive $20.8 million, and HK$7.5M under the RGC Strategic Topics Grant for Profs William Hayward and Stefan Kühner from the Faculty of Social Sciences for their research work on pandemic preparedness. Beyond research, knowledge transfer raised Lingnan’s cumulative income by 47 per cent to $259 million in 2022/23. Besides, there is the Smart Traffic Fund project led by Prof Paulina Wong of the Science Unit, at the project cost of around $8.5 million, to develop an intelligent information-based transport system for smarter traffic and safer mobility.

The officiating guests Mr Tim Lui Tim-leung, Chairman of the University Grants Committee (UGC), and Prof James Tang Tuck-hong, Secretary-General of the UGC, joined Mr Augustine Wong, Deputy Chairman of the Lingnan University Council, Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, and Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-president of Lingnan University to celebrate on stage at the ceremony.

In his congratulatory remarks, Mr Tim Lui Tim-leung, Chairman of the UGC, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lingnan University and all the outstanding researchers being recognised today. “Lingnan researchers have ensured that the work is beyond the confines of academia and has a lasting impact on a wider scale. Today, as we honour the exceptional individuals and teams, let us acknowledge their dedication to the discovery of new knowledge and relentless efforts to make a difference. Your commitment to impactful research and knowledge transfer is a testament to the remarkable contributions you have made to our society. May your achievement continue to inspire future generations of researchers and we will all strive together to unlock the full potential of knowledge for the betterment of Hong Kong and beyond,” said Mr Lui.

Deputy Chairman of the Council, Mr Augustine Wong, delivered the opening address, during which he said that Lingnan University is determined to strengthen partnerships with industry, government, and other stakeholders. “Our aim is to make a bigger impact through research and contribute to our local community, the Greater Bay Area, the national development plan, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are committed to building a community of shared future for humankind in the contemporary world of complexities and challenges, in line with President Xi Jinping's vision,” he said.

In his welcoming remarks, Prof Qin highlighted the university's evolution from its origins as a liberal arts institution founded in Guangzhou in 1888, to its current status as a globally recognised liberal arts university, filling Lingnanians with immense pride in their heritage. “The theme for today, "Up & Jump," signifies not only progress but also the convergence of the sciences and humanities at the very heart of our institution. We harness cutting-edge technologies like data science and artificial intelligence to enhance teaching, research, and campus life. This equips our students with powerful tools to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of knowledge,” he added.

Prof Mok also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Lingnan’s faculty members. “Our exceptional scholars at Lingnan have garnered international acclaim. Some of them now rank among the top 2 per cent of the world's most-cited scientists according to Stanford University, and they have achieved impressive standings in the 2023 Best Scientists in China ranking by Research.com. Thank you all for being integral to our ongoing journey towards excellence,” he said.