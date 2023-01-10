Lingnan University Sociology Student Wins 2021/22 Best Thesis Award

Kayson Lau Ho-wing, MPhil graduate of the Department of Sociology and Social Policy (SOCSP) of Lingnan University, has received 2021/22 Hong Kong Sociological Association (HKSA) Best Thesis Award for his thesis “Aging in Place or Stuck in Place? The Aging in Place Experiences of Older Adults in a Gentrifying Neighborhood in Hong Kong”.

Supervised by Prof Jenny Chiu Tuen-yi and Prof Ruby Lai Yuen-shan of SOCSP, the thesis focuses on urban renewal and its impact on ageing in place experiences of Hong Kong’s older adults.

The Award are given annually to recognise theses achieving standards of excellence in their respective categories. Only one award is given respectively at MPhil and PhD levels.

Lau’s research interests include urban sociology, medical sociology, and Gerontology. Currently, he is conducting his PhD research on sociological analysis of the pandemic control during COVID-19.