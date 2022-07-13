Lingnan University student team representing Hong Kong wins CGMA Global Business Challenge 2022 (North Asia)

Lingnan’s Team 404, with members (pictured, from left) Lau Lok-tin (Year 3 BBA-Finance), Lee Cheuk-wun (Year 4 BBA-Human Resource Management), Chong Yuen-yau (Year 3 BBA-Human Resource Management) and Aaron Cheuk Hiu-fung (Year 3 BBA-Marketing), has won the Global Business Challenge 2022 (North Asia).

Ten teams from different regions of Mainland China, Japan, Taiwan, Macau and Mongolia were in the final. Team 404 was one of eight teams out of over 30 that had made it to the Hong Kong final, and, having outclassed all the others, represented Hong Kong.

Aaron also won the Best Future Business Leader Award.

Initiated by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the CGMA Global Business Challenge is an international business competition designed to bring out the best in the young business leaders of tomorrow.

Over 500 teams participated in this year’s North Asia region competition, and there was an online and domestic audience of 200,000 at the final.