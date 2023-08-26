Lingnan University welcomes over 1,000 new undergraduate students with diverse orientation activities

Lingnan University (LU) organised a wide range of online orientation activities from 9 August to welcome new undergraduate students, and held the face-to-face New Student Orientation (NSO) and Official Welcome today (25 August).

At the NSO Official Welcome, Prof. S. Joe Qin, President Designate and Acting President of LU, warmly greeted the new students during the ceremony, encouraging them to take the lead in the digital revolution. "We are providing Lingnan staff and students with free access to ChatGPT, enabling us to remain at the forefront of digital breakthroughs." He adds that students should also foster strong integration between the sciences and arts, to enhance connections with the Greater Bay Area and the global community, and to draw inspiration and confidence from Lingnan's rich history and 135-year heritage.

Prof Qin added that two world prominent scholars and leaders, Prof Sam Kwong and Prof Xi Chen, joined LU as Chair Professors, focusing respectively on artificial intelligence and sustainability. They both are ranked top 2% internationally by Stanford University.

In addition to the Official Welcome, the students participated in the NSO Kaleidoscope, where various activities designed to help them kickstart university life were held. On the “Lingnan Campus Tour”, they not only learned about LU facilities and services that will help them in their studies, but also had an opportunity to explore and appreciate the natural environment and biodiversity on campus. Students who chose the “Knock, Knock! Welcome Home: Design Your Hostel Doorplate” workshop unleashed creativity by making their own hostel room doorplates, and were able to meet fellow students at the workshop, and make friends.

To support new students adapting to the LU environment and show them how to make the most of university life, the Campus Life Carnival and further orientation activities, such as seminars and networking sessions, will be rolled out throughout September.