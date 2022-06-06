LU Translation ranked second of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan universities in Chinese University Translation Ability Index

Lingnan University (LU) comes first in Hong Kong and second in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan universities in the Chinese University Translation Ability Index 2021 recently released by the National Translation Competence Research Center of Beijing Foreign Studies University.

The Index integrates academic research, think tank services, talent training, foreign cooperation, and social services. A total of 20 universities were included in the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan category.

Prof Rachel Lung, Head of Department of Translation, is pleased with the result. She said: “Lingnan’s ranking in this large-scale survey is suggestive of the research, publication, and pedagogical strengths of the Department among its counterparts in Greater China.”

For details about the Chinese University Translation Ability Index, please visit: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/XBL6-G53zfBkt8PiGZCuVg.