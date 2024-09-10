Molecular level changes translate to big efficiency gains for organic solar cells

Osaka, Japan – Organic solar cells (OSCs)—promising alternatives to traditional inorganic solar cells—have many features that make them key players in a greener future. One of these features is tunable chemistry, which allows scientists to precisely adjust or modify the properties of chemical systems to achieve desired outcomes. Now, researchers from Japan have tuned them to increase power conversion efficiency.

In a study published recently in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, researchers from Osaka University have reported a new organic semiconductor that gives better power conversion efficiency than the accepted standard.

OSCs are light and flexible and can be produced on a large scale for relatively low cost. They are therefore highly promising for applications such as agrivoltaics where large areas of land are used to simultaneously grow crops and turn the sun’s energy into electricity.

Generally, OSCs contain two organic semiconductors, one to transport charge carriers known as electrons (the acceptor) and one to transport the other carriers known as holes (the donor). A current flows in a semiconductor when excitons—combination of an electron and a positive hole—are split into these carriers giving electron-hole pairs. Excitons are bound tightly together, but sunlight with enough energy can cause them to dissociate and generate a current.