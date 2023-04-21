MTE 2023: Advanced Healthcare and Life Sciences International Innovation Awards & Expo

In 2022, AHLS IIAE welcomed 3,074 from 21 countries and received 61 award entries from 7 countries. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that are driving the future of healthcare.

The healthcare sector is constantly advancing, and it is constantly adjusting and enhancing its services to meet the needs of patients, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic. Revolutionary healthcare innovations have resulted in considerable enhancements in patient outcomes, accessibility, and affordability. As technology progresses, we can expect to witness extraordinary advancements in the field of healthcare in the future.

The 2nd edition of AHLS IIAE virtual expo will feature a virtual exhibition hall, where visitors can interact with exhibitors from around the world and learn about the latest products and services in the industry. The Advanced Healthcare and Life SciencesInternational Innovation Awards will be a highlight of the event, recognizing the most innovative and impactful products and technologies in healthcare and life sciences.

One of the key advantages of a virtual event is the ability to reach a wider audience. The expo is expected to attract participants from across the globe, creating a truly global community of innovators, researchers, and industry players. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and technology, this virtual event promises to be a game-changer for the industry, driving the next wave of advancements and breakthroughs.

Join us in the MTE 2023: Advanced Healthcare and Life Sciences International Innovation Awards to showcase your innovative healthcare solutions and gain recognition on a global scale. The Awards aim to honor the most groundbreaking and impactful healthcare technologies and products, providing a platform for innovators to demonstrate their potential and connect with industry leaders. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be at the forefront of the healthcare industry's evolution.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Categories encompass discovery, innovation and implementation of healthcare solutions for the prevention, treatment and management of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and innovative solutions for better healthcare systems.

COVID-19 Innovations

Diseases

Digital Health & Mobile Solutions

Prevention

Treatment

Detection & Diagnostics

Biotechnology & Life Sciences

AI & Machine Learning

Healthcare Management

Nanotechnology

Environmental Health

Design and Manufacturing

Education

Innovative Collaboration

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Awards Participants Briefing: 15 April 2023 Submission Deadline: 7 July 2023 Online Evaluation and Judging: 17-21 July 2023 Live Event: 9-11 August 2023 Announcement of Winners: 11 August 2023

Submit your entry and be a part of the Malaysia Technology Expo 2023 today. Visit our website to find out more about this year’s Advanced Healthcare and Life Sciences International Innovation Awards & Expo, eligibility criteria, how to enter, entry regulation and guidelines: www.mte.org.my

