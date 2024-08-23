The 'Mythical Bird' Chinese Crested Tern Receives Worldwide Attention

The Chinese Crested Tern is a critically endangered species in Taiwan and is recognized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as one of the most threatened species. It had disappeared for nearly half a century. Prof. Yuan and students secured conservation research projects funded by the National Science and Technology Council, Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency of Ministry of Agriculture, and Ocean Conservation Administration of the Ocean Affairs Council. Dr. Chung-Hang Hung, one of Prof. Yuan's students, conducted research on the Chinese Crested Tern for his thesis, using publicly available NASA data and satellite tracking of the terns to analyze the crucial environmental factors affecting their foraging and aggregation behaviors, contributing significantly to future long-term seabird conservation policies. Additionally, Prof. Yuan collaborated with faculty from the College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science on a project funded by the National Science and Technology Council called the 'Moonshot Project,' using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with AI recognition to develop remote monitoring techniques for tern populations.