The 'Mythical Bird' Chinese Crested Tern Receives Worldwide Attention

Professor Hsiao-Wei Yuan from the School of Forestry and Resource Conservation at National Taiwan University (NTU) has been leading a team since 2003 dedicated to the research and protection of the endangered Chinese Crested Tern, also known as the 'Mythical Bird,' with only fewer than 100 individuals remaining. Their efforts have drawn international attention to this species, leading to conservation efforts and showcasing Taiwan's efforts in biodiversity conservation and key research achievements. After 20 years of conservation efforts, the population of Chinese Crested Terns has increased to approximately 150 individuals.

Adult and juvenile Chinese Crested Terns (Photograph by Chung-Hang Hung)

National Taiwan University

The Chinese Crested Tern is a critically endangered species in Taiwan and is recognized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as one of the most threatened species. It had disappeared for nearly half a century. Prof. Yuan and students secured conservation research projects funded by the National Science and Technology Council, Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency of Ministry of Agriculture, and Ocean Conservation Administration of the Ocean Affairs Council. Dr. Chung-Hang Hung, one of Prof. Yuan's students, conducted research on the Chinese Crested Tern for his thesis, using publicly available NASA data and satellite tracking of the terns to analyze the crucial environmental factors affecting their foraging and aggregation behaviors, contributing significantly to future long-term seabird conservation policies. Additionally, Prof. Yuan collaborated with faculty from the College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science on a project funded by the National Science and Technology Council called the 'Moonshot Project,' using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with AI recognition to develop remote monitoring techniques for tern populations.

Greater Crested Tern with a satellite tracker to trace the cohabitated Chinese Crested Tern’s migratory route.

National Taiwan University

Applying foundational scientific research on terns to practical conservation strategies, Prof. Yuan and her team have successfully ensured the survival of this mythical bird. As a result, she was awarded the Special Contribution Award at the 50th Pacific Seabird Group Annual Meeting held in February 2023 at the University of California, San Diego, along with other two international scholars.

Prof. Yuan (second from right in the picture) from the School of Forestry and Resource Conservation at NTU was awarded the Special Contribution Award at the 50th Pacific Seabird Group Annual Meeting held at the University of California, San Diego in February 2023, for her dedication to multinational collaboration and research efforts aimed at tracking and protecting the critically endangered "mythical bird," the Chinese Crested Tern.

National Taiwan University