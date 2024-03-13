Opening New Doors in the VR World, Literally

Room-scale virtual reality (VR) is one where users explore a VR environment by physically walking through it. The technology provides many benefits given its highly immersive experience. Yet the drawbacks are that it requires large physical spaces. It can also lack the haptic feedback when touching objects.

Take for example opening a door. Implementing this seemingly menial task in the virtual world means recreating the haptics of grasping a doorknob whilst simultaneously preventing users from walking into actual walls in their surrounding areas.

Now, a research group has developed a new system to overcome this problem: RedirectedDoors+.

The group was led by Kazuyuki Fujita, Kazuki Takashima, and Yoshifumi Kitamura from Tohoku University and Morten Fjeld from Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Bergen.

"Our system, which built upon an existing visuo-haptic door-opening redirection technique, allows participants to subtly manipulate the walking direction while opening doors in VR, guiding them away from real walls," points out Professor Fujita, who is based at Tohoku University's Research Institute of Electrical Communication (RIEC). "At the same time, our system reproduces the realistic haptics of touching a doorknob, enhancing the quality of the experience."