Operando spectroscopy provides a window on water oxidation

Osaka, Japan – Iridium oxide catalysts are effective for water oxidation making them very interesting for green technologies. A team including researchers from SANKEN (The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) at Osaka University has therefore taken the closest look yet at how they work.

In a study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society the team used spectroscopy to reveal how the chemical species involved in iridium oxide-catalyzed oxygen evolution reaction (OER) interact with the solution around them.

The OER is important in many clean energy processes such as turning carbon dioxide into usable liquid fuels and generating green hydrogen from the electrolysis of water. Both processes will be crucial in a future without fossil fuels. Therefore, thoroughly understanding the OER is an important research focus.

Catalytic processes can be complex with various intermediate species involved in getting from the starting material to the desired product. Operando techniques allow these intermediates to be investigated using spectroscopy during the reaction, providing a window into what is actually happening.

Using an electrode with an iridium oxide surface, the researchers investigated the oxidation of water molecules in solutions with different pH values.