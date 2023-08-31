Pioneering microbiology journal appoints 14 new junior editors in drive to nurture early careers talent

Applied Microbiology International (AMI) is boosting training and development opportunities for early career scientists in journal publishing with the appointment of 14 new junior editors on its flagship journal Letters in Applied Microbiology (LAM). They were selected from more than 100 applicants by the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Marcela Hernández.

The learned society has announced the appointment of 14 junior editors who hail from around the globe and represent a wide variety of microbiology disciplines.

The junior editors, early careers researchers within six years of completing a PhD, will be working with senior editors as mentors for two years to learn how to handle papers through all stages of the peer review process, while upholding high ethical standards and striving to give all authors the best experience in their interactions with the Journal.

Extensive support

Dr Hernández said the junior editors will receive extensive training and support over their two-year term, with the added benefit of free membership to AMI. On completion of their training they will receive a certificate from AMI.

“Our vision for LAM is to be the journal that supports and develops the next generation of applied microbiologists. We are looking to focus on early career researchers and be accessible and inclusive,” said Editor-in-Chief Dr Hernández.

The new junior editors are as follows:

Audrey Addablah, Institut Pasteur de Côte d’Ivoire, Ivory Coast

Terry Bilverstone, University of Nottingham, UK

Racheal Oluwayemisi Fashogbon, Ajayi Crowther University, Nigeria

Delveen R. Ibrahim, University of Duhok, Iraq

Rahul Jain, University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Andrew Laloo, National University of Singapore, Singapore

Vuong V. H. Le, University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Elizabeth A. McMillan, U.S. National Poultry Research Center, USA

Ran Mei, Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), Japan

Romy Moukarzel, Lincoln University, New Zealand

Sanjana Mukherjee, Georgetown University, USA

Thomas Thompson, Queen’s University Belfast, UK

Silvani Verruck, Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil

Min Yap, Quadram Institute, UK

Letters in Applied Microbiology is a hybrid journal, publishing research and reviews in the broad field of applied microbiology.

It is a popular journal for early careers scientists to showcase their findings and regularly sponsors events by and for early career scientists, such as the AMI Early Careers Scientist Symposium in Belfast, Northern Ireland; the 3rd Pseudomonas Grassroots Meeting, Munich, Germany; and MMEG: Molecular Microbial Ecology Group Meeting, London, England.

As of January 2023 the journal is published with AMI’s new publishing partner, Oxford University Press, under the editorial leadership of Dr Marcela Hernández, Editor-in-Chief, and Dr Callum Cooper, Deputy Editor.

