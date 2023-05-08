The Pioneering Studio That Captured India in Frames: Bourne and Shepherd

In 1991, the Kolkata branch of the studio caught fire, destroying much of the structure and archives. After a prolonged legal battle with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which owns the building in which the studio was housed, Bourne & Shepherd shut down in 2016.

This article first appeared in the MAP Academy Encyclopedia of Art.

