Pivotal breakthrough in adapting perovskite solar cells for renewable energy at City University of Hong Kong; published in Science

“The implications of this research are far-reaching, and its potential applications could revolutionise the solar energy industry,” said Professor Zhu Zonglong of the Department of Chemistry at CityU, who collaborated with Professor Li Zhong’an at Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

New approach

Perovskite solar cells are a promising frontier in the solar energy landscape, known for their impressive power conversion efficiency. However, they have one significant drawback: thermal instability, i.e. they don’t tend to perform well when exposed to high temperatures.

The team at CityU has engineered a unique type of self-assembled monolayer, or SAM for short, and anchored it on a nickel oxide surface as a charge extraction layer.