Researchers Develop Energy-Efficient Computer by Combining CMOS with Stochastic Nanomagnet

Researchers at Tohoku University and the University of California, Santa Barbara have unveiled a probabilistic computer prototype. Manufacturable with a near-future technology, the prototype combines a complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) circuit with a limited number of stochastic nanomagnets, creating a heterogeneous probabilistic computer.

Developing computers capable of efficiently executing probabilistic algorithms frequently used in artificial intelligence and machine learning is a challenge scientists have long sought to overcome. The approach outlined in this work presents a promising and feasible solution to address this, with the researchers confirming that its superior computational performance and energy-efficiency surpass current CMOS technology.

The details of this breakthrough were published in the journal Nature Communications on March 27, 2024.

Recent artificial intelligence and machine learning have had a transformational impact on societies. In such technology, probabilistic algorithms are utilized to solve problems where uncertainty is inherent or where an exact solution is computationally infeasible. These operations follow specific instructions within CMOS circuits, but sometimes there exist inconsistencies between how software (instructions) and hardware (circuits) work together, leading to discrepancies in outcomes.

As the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning expands, there is a strong demand for a new computing paradigm that reconciles this mismatch, achieving greater sophistication while significantly reducing energy consumption.

In this study, graduate student Keito Kobayashi and Professor Shunsuke Fukami from Tohoku University, along with Dr. Kerem Camsari from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and their colleagues, developed a near-future heterogeneous version of a probabilistic computer tailored for executing probabilistic algorithms and facile manufacturing [Fig. 1b].