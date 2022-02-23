Robotic VR system to teleoperate robots with potential for Covid-19 swab tests and other tasks

From motion sensing to action imitation

The sensors of the Robotic VR system can accurately detect and convert subtle human motion into electrical signals, which are processed by the MCU and wirelessly transmitted to the target robot. In this way, the user can teleoperate the robot to imitate his motion to accomplish tasks remotely. The pressure sensors on the robot can send feedback signals to control the vibration intensity of the haptic actuators through the Bluetooth module, thus providing haptic feedback to the user. The user can then precisely control and adjust the motion of the robot’s arm according to the intensity of the feedback.

The HMI system supports three wireless transmission methods – Bluetooth (up to tens of metres), WiFi (up to about 100 metres), and the Internet (worldwide) – which can be adjusted according to the practical applications.

“This new-generation flexible human-machine interface system enables teleoperating robotics for conducting complicated tasks,” said Dr Yu. He pointed out that the new system is stretchable and can be tightly mounted on human skin and even the whole human body for a long time. In addition, the interface provides both haptic and visual feedback systems, providing an immersive experience for users.

The human-machine interfaces could teleoperate various machines. With the advanced circuit design and outstanding mechanical characteristics, Dr Yu believes this newly invented HMI system has great potential for applications in commercial and biomedical fields. For example, it can be used to remotely drive unmanned cars. A user with a hand disability can remotely manipulate a robot to carry heavy goods using the HMI system. The sensors attached to the user can monitor and transmit muscle signals to control the robot.