Spiritual Transformations: How Saraswati Became a Japanese Goddess

In an 18th-century woodblock print from Japan, we see a whirling white dragon carrying a solemn, tranquil woman through the night sky as she plays a wooden lute, the edges of her robes flying in the wind. The image of a lute-playing woman atop a white animal might seem familiar to South Asian eyes — after all, this Japanese Buddhist kami (deity), called Benzaiten or Benten, has originated from the Hindu goddess of all learning, Saraswati.

Benten is amongst the many Vedic gods and goddesses who travelled to Japan via ancient and medieval Buddhist texts and teachings, taking on local forms. These reflect a synthesis of Hinduism, Buddhism and Shintoism — the indigenous religion of Japan centred around nature and its manifestations. Benten, ruling over ‘all that flows’ — music, water, wealth and time — retains many aspects of Saraswati including the veena which becomes the biwa (lute), the company of a white animal (in this case, a dragon in the place of a swan) and the multiple hands holding up spiritually symbolic weapons. She also holds a single-pronged vajra and a chakra, recognisable symbols from Buddhist and Hindu religious iconography. Just as Saraswati became Benten, Lakshmi became Kichijoten or Kisshoten, Kubera became Bishamon, and Shiva’s Buddhist manifestation Mahakala became Daikokuten — sometimes also represented in feminine form as Daikokunyo. Kisshoten in Japanese mythology is the wife/sister of Bishamon and the goddess of fertility and fortune, mirroring Lakshmi’s role. She is often depicted as holding a wish-granting jewel, kagome, paralleling the chintamani stone in Indian mythology. Another major Hindu god to take root in Japan, is the very popular elephant-headed Ganesha, the god of intellect, wisdom and valour: his counterpart is Kangiten or Kankiten, who is at once a benevolent and generous grantor of impossible wishes while also a volatile, punishing force.