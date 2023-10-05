Successful morphing of inorganic perovskites without damaging their functional properties

All-inorganic lead halide perovskites are becoming increasingly important semiconducting materials in energy conversion and optoelectronics because of their outstanding performance and enhanced environmental stability.

“However, unlike metal materials or polymers, inorganic semiconductors are often brittle and hard to process. This strongly restricts their applications as optoelectronic products that must withstand mechanical stress and strain without losing their functionality,” said Professor Chen Fu-Rong, Associate Vice-President (Mainland Collaboration) and Chair Professor of Materials Science at CityU, who co-led the study.

To overcome this limitation, a research team led by Professor Chen, along with Professor Johnny Ho Chung-yin, Associate Head and Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE), Professor Zhao Shijun, in the Department of Mechanical Engineering (MNE) at CityU, and Professor Lu Yang, former professor in MNE and currently working at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), explored the deformability of all-inorganic perovskites (CsPbX 3 , where X can be Cl, Br or I ions). They found perovskites can be substantially morphed into distinct geometries at room temperature while preserving their functional properties, an achievement unprecedented in conventional inorganic semiconductors.