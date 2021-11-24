SUSS Director selected to deliver the 2021 Marina Ewald & Kurt Hahn Address

Singapore, October 25, 2021 — Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) Director for Centre for Experiential Learning(CEL), Dr Yap Meen Sheng, has been selected to deliver the 2021 Marina Ewald & Kurt Hahn Address. The Address will be presented live at the Association for Experiential Education (AEE) 49th International Conference on Saturday, November 14, 2021.

“Being selected to deliver the 2021 Marina Ewald & Kurt Hahn Address is truly an honour and privilege. I am deeply humbled to be amongst the ranks of the eminent honourees before me. I am grateful to be awarded this exceptional opportunity to represent my team at the Centre for Experiential Learning (CEL) in sharing our collective journey and experiences with an esteemed international community,” said Dr Yap.

According to AEE, the person chosen to deliver the address “is also an individual who has contributed to the development and advancement of experiential education over a significant length of time, has demonstrated the tenacity and conviction that was exemplified by Ewald & Hahn (Outward Bound founder), and is, most often, a leader in experiential education who has demonstrated both individual and global accomplishments that reflect upon the successes of the field and AEE.”

About Dr Yap Meen Sheng

In his current role as Director, Centre for Experiential Learning (CEL), Dr Yap oversees the Office of Student Life, Office of Service-Learning & Community Engagement, Career Development Office, and the Office of Global Programmes. His work involves building partnerships with the industries and the community; designing competency-based and experiential programmes that help better prepare students entering the work space and in nurturing their professional and personal efficacy.

His research interests include character and citizenship development, experiential learning, arts education, and international education. His research papers were published in Oxford Studies in Comparative Education and The International Journal of Interdisciplinary Social Sciences.

