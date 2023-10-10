TechInnovation 2023: New Horizons in Collaborative Innovation

TechInnovation 2023, IPI’s flagship event and a premier technology-matching platform, returns for its eleventh edition with an exhibition and conference designed to catalyse and inspire innovation, collaboration, and establish partnerships between players from Singapore’s innovation and technology ecosystem and beyond.

This year’s agenda highlights Sustainable Urban Living, exploring themes of Sustainability, Health and Well-being and AI in Healthcare. The programme includes open innovation sessions with industry leaders, plenary sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitor crowd pitching.

As Asia’s largest innovation marketplace, TechInnovation is the place for business leaders to tap into the global technology and innovation scene to scout for new technologies, network with key industry experts who can help build your business or have the expertise to help you innovate, and to build knowledge with fresh insights.

Mr. Wong Lup Wai, CEO of IPI, comments that, "TechInnovation 2023 exemplifies the strength of collaboration and innovation. Besides offering insights to business and technology, the event helps attendees stay abreast of growing trends, cutting-edge technologies, and fosters strategic partnerships for business growth."

Mr. Ted Tan, Chairman of IPI, describes how, "TechInnovation 2023 represents a pivotal moment for businesses in the Asia Pacific region. Beyond raising awareness about new and emerging technologies, it offers opportunities for co-creation and co-innovation, fosters collaboration, and leverages the global innovation ecosystem of IPI for businesses to expand internationally."

TechInnovation 2023 is held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, between Tuesday, 31 October to Thursday, 2 November 2023.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Day 1: Sustainability

On the first day, TechInnovation 2023 kicks off by exploring the main theme of sustainable urban living through various interactive sessions on business opportunities in sustainability.

At the Opening Ceremony, officiated by Mr. Ted Tan, Chairman of IPI, Ms. Lucia Cioffi, Senior VP and Chief Procurement Officer at the Lego Group, will serve as the first keynote speaker, where she will describe the Lego Group's sustainability journey and its innovative efforts to foster a more sustainable value chain. Followed by Mr. Christopher Robinson, Senior Director at Lux Research, who will take the stage as the second keynote speaker to provide the latest regional insights into sustainability trends.

These sessions are followed by a panel discussion on 'Business Opportunities Driven Sustainable Innovations in Southeast Asia,' featuring experts from various sectors, such as green building, renewable fuel, battery recycling, green financing, and clean tech. They will share their experiences in using technology to overcome challenges and drive growth in their businesses.

Day 2: Health and Well-being

On Day 2 of TechInnovation, the agenda explores current trends in health and well-being.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Sharon Chan, Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS Asia Pacific, will provide a comprehensive overview of the evolving Health & Well-being landscape. She will discuss the pivotal role of innovation in shaping the industry's future, including strategies employed by corporations like Johnson & Johnson in the realm of innovation, highlighting some of their ongoing collaborative efforts and the opportunities for engagement

Two panel discussions featuring prominent speakers will take place, exploring topics such as preventive healthcare, customised nutrition, mental wellness, personalised healthcare, and the utilisation of technology to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the field. Another session will concentrate on current market opportunities, entry strategies, and the nuances involved in expanding into markets like China, Thailand, Finland, and beyond.

Day 3: AI in Healthcare

The final day of TechInnovation 2023 is dedicated to exploring the role of AI in healthcare.

Nanyang Technological University’s Associate Professor Tan Cher Heng, a Senior Consultant with the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), will lead the day with a keynote presentation on the future of healthcare and how different ecosystem platers can collaborate and leverage AI in providing better healthcare solutions. This will be followed by a start-up pitching and panel discussion brought by a diverse range of participants, including MNCs, consultants, SMEs, and accelerators. Collectively, they will underscore the pivotal role that AI plays in reshaping the healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit: www.techinnovation.com.sg

About IPI

IPI is an innovation catalyst that creates opportunities for enterprises to grow beyond boundaries.

As a subsidiary of Enterprise Singapore, IPI accelerates the innovation process of enterprises through access to its global innovation ecosystem and advisory services.

With a strong belief that innovation is key to enterprise growth, IPI provides enterprises with access to innovative ideas and technologies. IPI also facilitates and supports enterprises' innovation processes, including commercialisation and go-to-market strategies.



Media Contact:

Pinpoint PR Pte. Ltd.

Theodore Woon, WhatsApp/Telegram: +65 9155 3507, email [email protected]

Windy Oktaviani, WhatsApp/Telegram +62 811-9109-266, email [email protected]