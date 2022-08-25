Thailand’s first female doctor

Giants in History: The first Thai woman to receive a degree in medicine, Margaret Lin Xavier (29 May 1898 – 6 December 1932), is best remembered for her compassion towards her less privileged patients.
Specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, Xavier worked as an obstetrician for the Thai Red Cross and Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok and established a clinic with her sister to provide quality care to women in Thailand. Embodying true compassion, Xavier treated many sex workers and marginalised women who could not afford treatment, providing care free of charge.