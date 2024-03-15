A Theory Linking Ignition with Flame Provides Roadmap to Better Combustion Engines

In a study published on January 18, 2024 in the journal Physics of Fluids, researchers from Tohoku University theoretically linked ignition and deflagration in a combustion system, unlocking new configurations for stable, efficient combustion engines due to the possible existence of any number of steady-state solutions.

"This research directly tackles the challenge of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by enhancing the efficiency of combustion engines, a significant source of these emissions," said Youhi Morii from the Institute of Fluid Science at Tohoku University.

"A better understanding of combustion dynamics will also support the development of safer, more sustainable engineering solutions," said Kaoru Maruta, also from the Institute of Fluid Science.

Combustion dynamics involves complex coupled fluid and chemical reactions. Researchers use computational fluid dynamics to help them better understand and control the process.

If a system that operates stably in a steady state and has a certain tolerance range for small perturbations can be utilized, it would simplify the structure and control of combustors, and increase the feasibility of commercializing new combustor designs.

To explore this concept, the Tohoku University researchers considered a simple, one-dimensional reactive flow system, where unburned premixed gas enters a combustion chamber from the left inlet boundary, while burned gas, or deflagration wave, exits from the right outlet boundary.

The working theory up to this point held that a steady-state solution exists only when the inlet velocity matches either the velocity of the deflagration wave (which travels at subsonic speeds) or the velocity of the detonation wave - a shock reaction where the exiting flames travel at supersonic speeds.

However, this conventional wisdom is predicated on the assumption that chemical reactions in the preheating zone are negligible. Recent studies emphasize the significance of what's called "autoignition-assisted flames," wherein a deflagration propagating in a hot unburned premixed gas mixture has a faster propagation speed with the help of chemical reactions in front of the flame. This suggests that there are any number of steady-state solutions, which affect the amount of residence time gas stays in front of the deflagration.

Building on these findings, the Tohoku University researchers designed a theory that successfully bridged the gap between ignition and deflagration waves, revealing the existence of additional steady-state solutions that are possible when they considered the "autoignitive reaction wave" - a wave that is affected by ignition in the preheat zone but behaves like a deflagration wave.