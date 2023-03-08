Through eyes of leadership

The events included book launches on the pre-coup stalled peace process and the situation after the coup. They also involved public discussion on the next steps to advance knowledge in Myanmar, and on federalism, peace and security, COVID-19 impact and recovery, climate change challenges and foreign aid. Research updates were provided on gender issues in the country, women’s roles in the economy, democracy and social change and migration. Finally, workshops were held on effective writing, communications and digital research, and risk and safety in a post-coup environment.

Satellite partner events were also held in-person and virtually at Chiang Mai University and Mahidol University in Thailand.