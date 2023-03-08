Through eyes of leadership

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2023 magazine. If you would like to receive regular research news, join our growing community.
In November 2022, the IDRC’s Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative launched its second phase in Bangkok with a Knowledge Marketplace event that brought together partners and stakeholders concerned about research and higher education in Myanmar to exchange ideas. The launch, which included a public photo exhibition at the bustling venue of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, kick-started four years of online training, fellowship and support for research.
The events included book launches on the pre-coup stalled peace process and the situation after the coup. They also involved public discussion on the next steps to advance knowledge in Myanmar, and on federalism, peace and security, COVID-19 impact and recovery, climate change challenges and foreign aid. Research updates were provided on gender issues in the country, women’s roles in the economy, democracy and social change and migration. Finally, workshops were held on effective writing, communications and digital research, and risk and safety in a post-coup environment.
Satellite partner events were also held in-person and virtually at Chiang Mai University and Mahidol University in Thailand.
K4DM is an initiative of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada. Asia Research News and SEA Junction co-organized the Knowledge Marketplace with K4DM.
Further information
Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative
[email protected]
k4dm.ca
International Development Research Centre
