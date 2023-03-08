Through eyes of leadership

IDRC’s Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative launched its second phase in Bangkok with a Knowledge Marketplace that brought together partners and stakeholders concerned about research and higher education in Myanmar.

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2023 magazine.   If you would like to receive regular research news, join our growing community. 

There is no democracy without gender equality and there is no gender equality without democracy.
Dr Khin Mar Mar

In November 2022, the IDRC’s Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative launched its second phase in Bangkok with a Knowledge Marketplace event that brought together partners and stakeholders concerned about research and higher education in Myanmar to exchange ideas. The launch, which included a public photo exhibition at the bustling venue of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, kick-started four years of online training, fellowship and support for research.

The events included book launches on the pre-coup stalled peace process and the situation after the coup. They also involved public discussion on the next steps to advance knowledge in Myanmar, and on federalism, peace and security, COVID-19 impact and recovery, climate change challenges and foreign aid. Research updates were provided on gender issues in the country, women’s roles in the economy, democracy and social change and migration. Finally, workshops were held on effective writing, communications and digital research, and risk and safety in a post-coup environment.

Satellite partner events were also held in-person and virtually at Chiang Mai University and Mahidol University in Thailand.

Tour the K4DM Knowledge

Marketplace Event

 

K4DM is an initiative of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada. Asia Research News and SEA Junction co-organized the Knowledge Marketplace with K4DM.

  

Further information

Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative 
[email protected]
k4dm.ca
International Development Research Centre

Read more about Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative:

We welcome you to reproduce articles in Asia Research News 2023 provided appropriate credit is given to Asia Research News and the research institutions featured.

Check out more stories in the Asia Research News 2023 magazine.

 

Let us tell your story in Asia Research News 2024. Click for more information.

 

We invite you to join our growing Asia Research News community.

Published: 10 Mar 2023

Institution:
International Development Research Centre (IDRC)

Contact details:

Head Office
Mailing address PO Box 8500, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1G 3H9

Asia
208 Jor Bagh, New Delhi 110003, India
Phone: (+91-11) 2461-9411

Latin America and the Caribbean:
Juncal 1385, Piso 14
11000 Montevideo, Uruguay
Phone: (+598) 2915-0492

Middle East and North Africa 
Zahran Gate Complex Suite 302,
25 Ismael Haqqi Abdo Street,
Amman, Jordan

Sub-Saharan Africa
PO Box 62084 00200, Nairobi, Kenya

Street address: Eaton Place, 3rd floor
United Nations Crescent, Gigiri, Nairobi, Kenya
Phone: (+254) 709-074000

[email protected]
+1 613 236 6163
Country: 
Myanmar
News topics: 
Education
Peace and Conflict
Politics
Women
Academic discipline: 
Social sciences
Content type: 
Asia Research News Magazine