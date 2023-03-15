Tune in, wash hands: COVID-19 TV coverage added momentum to hand hygiene boom

Researchers from Osaka University fortuitously find COVID-19 skyrocketed hand hygiene compliance, and the amount of network TV coverage of the pandemic was connected with that rise

Osaka, Japan – Long before COVID-19, washing and sterilizing hands were known to help prevent the spread of infections such as influenza, and hand hygiene practices were especially important in high-risk areas, such as hospitals. So it was something of a public health boon that COVID-19 abruptly increased hand hygiene awareness. A new study also found that media coverage of the pandemic had a knock-on effect.

The study, from Japan’s Osaka University, gained unique insight on how COVID-19’s onset and media coverage of the novel virus raised hand hygiene compliance from 5% to over 70% in a matter of months. The study’s researchers tracked whether TV coverage related to such compliance and sought correlations between hand hygiene and newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. They published their findings in the American Journal of Infection Control.

“We were routinely monitoring hospital visitors’ use of hand sterilizer in December 2019 because of the influenza season,” explains lead author Daiichi Morii. “The timing just happened to correspond with the pandemic onset. That let us compare hand hygiene compliance before, during, and after the onset.” As another research variable, TV coverage was used as a symbol of the degree of social concern about COVID-19, and looked at its correlation with compliance.