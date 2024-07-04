Vaccine World Asia Congress 2024 – South East Asia Focused

It provides a vital platform for industry stakeholders to convene and explore the latest advancements in vaccine research and development within the region. Experts from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and beyond gather to discuss innovative manufacturing processes and cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of vaccines in South East Asia.

With a focus on collaboration, knowledge exchange, and showcasing groundbreaking case studies, the conference are driven by a common goal: transforming innovative concepts into actionable solutions, accelerate research initiatives, bolster manufacturing capabilities, and integrate novel technologies to revolutionize vaccine development in the region.

Find out more from the conference website.