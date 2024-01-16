An international virtual innovation event organized by DIGIT360 – UiTM Startup Company, Digital Information Interest Group (DIGIT), and Information Science Studies, College of Computing, Informatics and Mathematics, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kelantan Branch, Malaysia, in collaboration with Universitas Ngudi Waluyo, Indonesia; Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges, Philippines; Indian Innovators Association, India; The Union Of Arab Academics, Yemen; Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA), Indonesia; Asia Research News; Nusantara Training and Research (NTR), Indonesia; Academica Press Solutions; RR Texnology; and Laman Teknologi.

WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN VIC24?

Inexpensive registration fee International event gathering academicians, practitioners, and students from all around the world. To fulfil the requirement of your MyATP (UiTM) from the comfort of your office. 2 + 1: Innovation + Extended Abstract publication with eISBN 50 special awards to be won. PAJSK for Malaysian Primary/Secondary Schools Free participation for Primary and Secondary Schools – Local and International

GuideBook

PDF: https://myvic.asia/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/VIC24_GuideBook-1.pdf

Zenodo: https://zenodo.org/records/10153679

ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377116525_Virtual_Innovation_Competition_2024_Guide_Book_AI_Leading_the_Charge

COMPETITION SCHEDULE

Competition Period 1 March 2024 – 31 May 2024 Entry Deadline & Payment of Fees 31 May 2024 Judging 08 May 2024 – 15 May 2024 Announcement of Results 25 June 2024, 11.00am

HOW TO PARTICIPATE?

Register your project at the Registro Portal: https://registro.myvic.asia A letter of Acceptance (LOA) will be automatically issued for the accepted project. Please check the Registro Portal for the copy of the PROJECT ID (I.E. YS10, 3MT1, SS1, ST1) Upload your video to any YouTube. Please ensure that you set the permission to public or unlisted. Pay the participation fee via Registro Payment System. Upload your video link, and evidence (optional – preferably Google Drive) via Registro Portal. For Young Scientists and Junior Scientists category, you are required to attach an approval letter from the school. The letter can be downloaded here: https://myvic.asia/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/School-Authorization-Letter_ENG.doc Please attached the letter with the school’s official letterhead and obtain the signature as well as the official stamp. Then, upload the document/letter to Google Drive – set permission to ‘anyone can view’. The organizer will verify the payment, video, and/or evidence link. Once verified, the video will be uploaded to VIC Virtual Booth. A panel of expert reviewers will review all the projects submitted. Most Outstanding Video Awards will be selected by the juries. Announcement of results through the VIC YouTube Channel, VIC website, and email. The judges’ decision is final, and no appeals will be entertained. IMPORTANT NOTICE – The leader for Tertiary, Young Scientist and Junior Scientist must be a student.

SUPPORT TEAM

For more information, please visit the event website: https://myvic.asia or reach us via email at [email protected]. You may also contact us through our support group at https://t.me/vicsupport