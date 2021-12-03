Virtual MOA Signing between the DOST-ASTI and the University of Rizal System (URS) for the Gul.ai Project

The virtual event was graced by the DOST-ASTI's Officer-in-Charge, Engr. Alvin E. Retamar (on behalf of ASTI Director Dr. Franz A. De Leon), Computer Software Division Chief Ms. Joanna G. Syjuco, URS President Dr. Nancy T. Pascual, URS Vice President for Research Development Extension and Production Dr. Marites M. Rio, URS Director for Research Development Dr. Niclie L. Tiratira, URS Tanay Campus Director Dr. Namerod F. Mateo, URS Tanay Campus Dean Dr. Alexander Abrazado, and other distinguished guests from the University of Rizal System, and the DOST-ASTI Gul.ai Project Development Team.
The "Gul.ai: AI- and IoT-Assisted Small-scale Plant-growing System" aims to promote the fusion of agriculture science and ICT (Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things) among the youth through the implementation of an AI and IoT-assisted micro-scale plant-growing and monitoring system. This collaboration will provide substantive benefits to the development and enhancement of value-adding features in the Gul.ai System. The real environment experience of the researchers from URS will be highly valuable to the success of the iterative development of the Gul.ai System prototypes in the future.
In line with the newly established partnership between the DOST-ASTI and the URS, the Gul.ai Project Development Team will be conducting project deployment of the Gul.ai system prototype to URS’ Tanay Campus by December 2021.
