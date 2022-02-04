Webinar on Partnership for Education and Beyond: Collaboration and Networks for Quality Education

Partnership and other forms of collaboration are viewed as critical catalysts to overcome global and local educational challenges. In fact, partnership is recognized as one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
This webinar will explore the achievements and challenges of partnership for education in diverse policy contexts. Specifically, it will focus on how politics, power, priorities, culture and language are understood, recognized and navigated by different stakeholders in constructing partnerships for education.
Speakers will provide case studies from four countries: Japan, Thailand, China and the UK.
This event is open to anyone who is interested, but registration is required.
Date: February 19, 2022
Time: 6 - 8:30 p.m. (JST)
Venue: Online
Language: English (English-Japanese simultaneous translation will be provided)
To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ux7TDfRPRzmwCn8WyLyzGg
Speakers:
- Paul Armstrong
Manchester Institute of Education, University of Manchester
- Takeshi Shinohara
Graduate School of Education, Hokkaido University
- Phetcharee Rupavijetra
Faculty of Education, Chiang Mai University
- Jing Liu
Graduate School of Education, Tohoku University
- Philip Wing Keung Chan (Discussant)
Faculty of Education, Monash University
- Dr. Taketoshi Goto (Moderator)
Graduate School of Education, Tohoku University
Contact:
Jing Liu
Graduate School of Education, Tohoku University
Email: jing.liu.e8tohoku.ac.jp