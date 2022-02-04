Webinar on Partnership for Education and Beyond: Collaboration and Networks for Quality Education

Partnership and other forms of collaboration are viewed as critical catalysts to overcome global and local educational challenges. In fact, partnership is recognized as one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This webinar will explore the achievements and challenges of partnership for education in diverse policy contexts. Specifically, it will focus on how politics, power, priorities, culture and language are understood, recognized and navigated by different stakeholders in constructing partnerships for education.

Speakers will provide case studies from four countries: Japan, Thailand, China and the UK.

This event is open to anyone who is interested, but registration is required.

Date: February 19, 2022

Time: 6 - 8:30 p.m. (JST)

Venue: Online

Language: English (English-Japanese simultaneous translation will be provided) To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ux7TDfRPRzmwCn8WyLyzGg

Speakers:

Paul Armstrong

Manchester Institute of Education, University of Manchester

Graduate School of Education, Hokkaido University

Faculty of Education, Chiang Mai University

Graduate School of Education, Tohoku University

Faculty of Education, Monash University

Graduate School of Education, Tohoku University

Contact:

Jing Liu

Graduate School of Education, Tohoku University

Email: jing.liu.e8tohoku.ac.jp