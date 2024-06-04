What lessons can be learned from Japan’s rural movement initiative, 15 years on?

“Although the reach of the LRC program is responsible for a small fraction of the people relocating from urban to rural areas in Japan, the policy implications of the initiative are noteworthy, as it is one of the only examples in the world of a longstanding national-level policy promoting rural revitalization by supporting the settlement of people interested in living and working in rural areas,” Zollet said. “The initiative also allows people to move to rural areas while harnessing their skills for the benefit of local communities and promotes newcomers’ long-term settlement, thus potentially contributing, over time, to creating a more sustainable demographic profile in the local population and to retaining essential services, such as schools.”

However, Zollet noted, current national policies also promote decentralization and budget cuts to peripheral rural areas — which means these areas are left unable to address structural problems related to basic services and infrastructure.

“Therefore, attracting new population should be seen only as one aspect of more holistic regional revitalization policies,” Zollet said.

The researchers also highlighted that the LRC initiative is relatively young, so to understand the full potential impacts, it must be monitored for longer.

“At the same time, it is also necessary to define which elements are most important to evaluate its outcomes,” Qu said. “Is it the social contribution towards the local community? The capacity of LRC members to successfully start new businesses? Or even simply the long-term settlement of newcomers in the community?”

To better understand the extent to which this policy might be adapted to other regions, the authors are participating in a Knowledge Frontiers 2024 project called “INTANGIBLE: Understanding the socio-cultural dimensions of island population change in Scotland, England, Canada and Japan,” an international study focused on remote island communities and with many connections to rural in-migration. Ruth Wilson, a social scientist with the James Hutton Institute in Scotland, is leading the project, which is funded by the British Academy.

“Despite cultural, social and economic differences, other places affected by rural depopulation will benefit from testing strategies directed at supporting rural newcomers and their integration into the local community as part of a more holistic approach to rural revitalization focused on quality of life,” Zollet said.

The Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science’s Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research supported this research.

###

About Hiroshima University

Since its foundation in 1949, Hiroshima University has striven to become one of the most prominent and comprehensive universities in Japan for the promotion and development of scholarship and education. Consisting of 12 schools for undergraduate level and 4 graduate schools, ranging from natural sciences to humanities and social sciences, the university has grown into one of the most distinguished comprehensive research universities in Japan. English website: https://www.hiroshima-u.ac.jp/en