World Congress on Innovation & Technology 2022 Malaysia

About WCIT 2022

To be held from the 13 – 15 Sept 2022 in Penang, the 26th edition of World Congress on Innovation and Technology returns to Malaysia punctuated with a consumer exhibition of tomorrow. It is expected to attract the participation of international 4,000 visionaries, captains of industry, government leaders and academics that span across 80+ countries.

Known as the Olympics of the World’s Tech Industry, WCIT2022 MALAYSIA sets out to be the gateway to Southeast Asia while connecting the world – a definitive global event of technology businesses.

For more info, visit www.wcit2022.com