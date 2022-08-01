World Congress on Innovation & Technology 2022 Malaysia

Known as the Olympics of the World’s Tech Industry, WCIT2022 MALAYSIA sets out to be the gateway to Southeast Asia while connecting the world – a definitive global event of technology businesses.

About WCIT 2022 

To be held from the 13 – 15 Sept 2022 in Penang, the 26th edition of World Congress on Innovation and Technology returns to Malaysia punctuated with a consumer exhibition of tomorrow.  It is expected to attract the participation of international 4,000 visionaries, captains of industry, government leaders and academics that span across 80+ countries.

For more info, visit www.wcit2022.com

 

From 13 Sep 2022
Until 15 Sep 2022
Setia Spice Convention Centre
Penang
Malaysia
Website: 
WCIT 2022 Website
Business
Innovation
Technology
Engineering & Technology
Asia Research News Partnerships