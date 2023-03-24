Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology (Ref: 2201269)

The Department of Psychology seeks to recruit emerging scholars at the rank of Assistant Professor. Our Department currently has 34 full-time academic and teaching staff. Our faculty members are research-active with recognised expertise in a wide spectrum of subject areas, such as clinical and health psychology, cognition and neuroscience, psychometrics and assessment, developmental and educational psychology, and social and cultural psychology. We offer high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate psychology programmes.
We invite applications for the academic positions in the field of:
• youth/elderly mental health and wellbeing
For information on the Department of Psychology, please visit: http://www.eduhk.hk/ps/.
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/24858/AsstProf_PS_2201269.pdf