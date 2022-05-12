Assistant Professor, Department of Special Education and Counselling (Ref: 2200177)

The Department is looking for academics excited by the prospect of contributing their expertise in areas of special/inclusive education and counselling. Applicants with expertise in following areas are welcome to apply: School Guidance and Counselling/Counselling Theories and Practices/expertise in any other relevant fields with strong field experience and connection with counselling industry (e.g. Physiotherapy/Clinical Psychology/Educational Psychology).
For details, please visit: https://www.eduhk.hk/sec
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/23581/AsstProf_SEC_2200177.pdf