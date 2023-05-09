Research Assistant Job Posting

As a Research Assistant, you will support and work closely with Research Fellows in the collection of data and information through lab studies, surveys, and other means. A key element in this role is adhering to procedures and protocols provided by primary researchers. Success in this role is demonstrated by the successful and timely completion of all research and documents.
Duties And Responsibilites
Technical Skills
-
Establish new cell line models.
-
Establish sequencing-based assays to study DNA damage and replication stress.
-
Perform experiments involving bench work, tissue culture and genotyping.
-
Assisting to develop and carry out experiments as tasked.
-
Performs experiments, analyse and interpret scientific data independently.
-
Maintenance of laboratory inventory and administration (including ordering and budgeting).
Soft Skills
-
Able to multi-task, well organized, and acquire good time management skills
-
Cooperate in maintaining and planning for the needs of the lab team as well as to meet administrative duties that are assigned.
-
Communicates clearly and effectively in written and oral scientific presentations
Qualifications
Essential:
-
Degree in life sciences or equivalent.
-
Excellent communication skills and good team spirit.
-
Fluent in spoken and written English.
-
Outstanding organizational skills.
-
Willingness to learn new techniques and/or biology as needed.
-
Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology techniques, such as cell culture, cloning, real-time PCR and western blotting.
Preferred:
-
Experience with various sequencing and other genomic techniques, and/or CRISPR genome editing is desirable but not necessary.