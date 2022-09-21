Research Assistant- Prof Lee Soo Chin’s Lab

To provide support to the Principal Investigator in research projects, maintenance of laboratory inventory and administration. Research duties and responsibilities will include:
- assisting to develop and carry out experiments and performing biological, hemotological, chemical, or physical analysis and determinations as tasked
- organizing, preserving and presenting the results of the experiments in a logical manner to supervisors or in research meetings
- assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required
- performing surgical procedures, geno-typing, post-mortem examinations, tissue collection activities, etc. involving laboratory animals, and when necessary to make injections and dissections
- cooperate in maintaining and planning for the needs of the lab team as well as to meet administrative duties that are assigned.
Qualifications:
Honors degree (2nd upper class and above) in Life Sciences or similar field.
Candidates with 3-4 years of experience in a cancer biology laboratory and/or postgraduates will have an advantage.