Research Assistant- Prof Lee Soo Chin’s Lab

To provide support to the Principal Investigator in research projects, maintenance of laboratory inventory and administration. Research duties and responsibilities will include:

assisting to develop and carry out experiments and performing biological, hemotological, chemical, or physical analysis and determinations as tasked

organizing, preserving and presenting the results of the experiments in a logical manner to supervisors or in research meetings

assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

performing surgical procedures, geno-typing, post-mortem examinations, tissue collection activities, etc. involving laboratory animals, and when necessary to make injections and dissections

cooperate in maintaining and planning for the needs of the lab team as well as to meet administrative duties that are assigned.

Qualifications:

Honors degree (2nd upper class and above) in Life Sciences or similar field.

Candidates with 3-4 years of experience in a cancer biology laboratory and/or postgraduates will have an advantage.