Weekly News Bites: Grumpy bears, growing a mysterious mineral and more yoga, less seizures

Poor nut harvests this year may prevent some bears from hibernating, causing them to stay awake and grumpy. Since they were not sufficiently fed, the bears don’t enter hibernation and instead look for food elsewhere, often bringing them into contact with humans says the Shikoku Research Center. The researchers warn people to take caution when in the mountains and to dispose their garbage correctly to avoid a grizzly encounter.

The age of coronary heart disease (CHD) diagnosis could indicate whether people develop dementia later in life says observational study by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College. The teams studied almost 500,000 people from a databank and found a “linear relationship” between when a person is diagnosed with CHD and developing dementia. People with CHD before 45 years’ old were significantly at risk for developing dementia.

Scientists from Hokkaido University and the University of Michigan have cracked the mystery of how to successfully grow dolomite in a lab. It has previously been difficult to grow any substantial amount but by using computer simulations the researchers found the secret process. Rigorously washing away flaws that appear in the mineral structure allowed them to grow the dolomite, copying what happens in nature through rain or ocean water.

Practicing yoga is not only good for mindfulness and anxiety but can also reduce the frequency of seizures in people with epilepsy according to AIIMS New Delhi. People who did yoga frequently, including focusing on breathing and body movements, found that the number of seizures sometimes decreased by half. Yoga also helped them to live better with the disease, reducing their anxiety and allowing them to feel less stigma about their condition.