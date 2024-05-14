Editor's Choice: Paper-based batteries, soccer theory ⚽️, kirigami hydrogels & space weathering🌌
Paper-based battery for wearable devices, To pass or not to pass? Kirigami hydrogels rise from cellulose, Climate impact on mountains, Effects of space weathering. Read all in the latest Editor's Choice.
A new study used climate velocities, or the rate at which climate conditions change, to identify mountain regions from the Mediterranean to Japan at significant risk of biodiversity loss due to climate change.