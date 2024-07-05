Weekly News Bites: A robot with a human brain, our mysterious cave-dwelling relative, and how bacteria like to chill

If I only had a brain… Tianjin University and the Southern University of Science and Technology have integrated human stem cell-derived brain organoids into a tiny robot, enabling it to learn tasks. This study could lead to repairing human brain damage and exploring computing possibilities.

From a human brain to a human’s best friend, Shanghai Jiao Tong University researchers have created a six-legged robotic guide dog. Unlike traditional guide dogs, it can recognize traffic signals and communicate using AI. These robo-dogs could help meet the high demand for guide dogs in China and beyond.

By analyzing almost 3000 samples from people in Asia, Fudan University scientists identified a gene that may protect Southeast Asian and Chinese populations against obesity. The M7b1a1 subgroup is a mitochondrial DNA variant that has a protective effect by generating more heat and less fat.

Denisovans, a mysterious human relative, lived in the high-altitude Baishiya Karst Cave on the Tibetan Plateau for over 100 000 years. The altitude meant they had to adapt to extreme conditions. Although new findings from Lanzhou University reveal their varied diet and show signs of sophisticated butchery, their appearance remains unknown.

New IISC study reveals how temperature and humidity affect the survival rates of harmful bacteria on surfaces, specifically Pseudomonas aeruginosa which is found on vegetation and in water. High humidity and lower temperatures can help these bacteria survive, stressing the need for extra cleaning in humid climates. Important for infection control in hospitals and public spaces.