Weekly News Bites: Floating platforms, shredding anger, and your flushing preferences

Scientists at the Okinawa Institute of Science And Technology (OIST) have developed a floating platform that requires no external power, using simple graphite. By coating the graphite particles with insulating silica, the platforms can levitate above magnetic surfaces for an extended time. Applications include new types of sensors that can measure forces like gravity.

A study by Xiangya Hospital Central South University suggests that climate change may contribute to over 500,000 stroke deaths. Both heat and cold are linked to increased risk, as low temperatures can cause higher blood pressure and high temperatures can cause slower blood flow. Asian countries were found to be the most susceptible to these risks.

In additional climate change news, older populations in ASEAN cities might be more vulnerable to climate change, says research from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). In countries with aging populations, there seems to be more of focus on industrialization and not enough investment in green infrastructure which can help bring down temperatures in urban environments.

Feeling furious? Take inspiration from the Japanese festival of Hakidashisara and “destroy” your feelings to let go! Scientists at Nagoya University discovered that writing down your irritations and then shredding or binning the paper can reduce anger. After triggering anger in study participants, the researchers found those who got rid of their paper had lower levels of anger than those who kept them.

Lid open or closed while flushing? Asan Medical Center definitely has a preference after measuring the bacteria present in bathrooms after flushing with the lid open and closed. The researchers developed an automated lid-closing device which reduced bacterial colonies by half. This device could be particularly useful in hospitals where patients are vulnerable to infection.