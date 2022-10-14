Weekly News Bites: Mangroves, wind harvesters, and a new supercontinent

Vietnam’s mangrove forests have shrunk by around 62.5% from 1945 to 2019, says an expert from Ho Chi Minh City University of Agriculture and Forestry. Mangroves are important to maintain biodiversity, help regulate climate, provide medicinal plants, and have many more reasons to protect these beautiful forests.

Omicron is a highly contagious strain of COVID-19 but this may have helped vaccinated populations transition to living with the disease, according to a study by Duke-NUS Medical School and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Vaccinated people can still catch Omicron and this may give them hybrid immunity which can protect them from reinfection.

With rising electricity and fossil fuel prices, researchers are looking to new methods of generating energy. Nanyang Technological University is contributing its share and has developed a small, affordable, environmentally-friendly wind harvester. The small machine can sit on the top of urban roofs and can generate electricity from a gentle breeze.

What will the world look like in 300 million years? We can’t even imagine where technology will take us but we can estimate where the tectonic plates will physically take us. According to research by Peking University and Curtin University, we’ll have a new supercontinent called Amasia after America collides with Asia. The researchers modeled tectonic plates using a supercomputer to get the result.